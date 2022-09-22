Home States Odisha

Form policy for pensioners: Orissa HC tells state govt

He sought active cooperation of the State government after taking note of the affidavit of compliance filed by the State transport authorities to its order issued on September 12.

Published: 22nd September 2022

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Wednesday urged the State to formulate a policy where entitlement of pension is not in question, and it can be ensured that the beneficiary would at least not be deprived of provisional pension.

“Further orders regarding streamlining the process of ensuring payment of provisional pension to the litigating pensioners shall be passed on the next date taking into account the submission of the counsel for the State,” Justice V Narasingh said. He sought active cooperation of the State government after taking note of the affidavit of compliance filed by the State transport authorities to its order issued on September 12.

