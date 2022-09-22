Home States Odisha

Jumbo raids: Villagers detain forest staff in Odisha

The herd, after entering the area on Tuesday night damaged five houses in Puruna Deo Gaon and Haldia village.  

Published: 22nd September 2022 03:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2022 03:59 AM   |  A+A-

Women sit outside Dudhiani range office to protest damage caused by elephants

By Express News Service

BARIPADA:  Irked over damage caused by a herd of 27 elephants that entered human settlements, residents of around 10 villages detained 11 forest personnel of Dudhiani range under Karanjia division in Mayurbhanj district on Wednesday. 

The herd, after entering the area on Tuesday night damaged five houses in Puruna Deo Gaon and Haldia village.  The locals said they had called the Forest department office urging them to drive out the herd from the area in Puruna Deo Gaon village. But even as the elephants kept on damaging houses, the forest personnel did not respond, they alleged. 

The disgruntled villagers pulled a vehicle of the department to their village with a rope without officials knowledge. When forester Faguram Besra along with 10 contractual staff reached the village looking for the vehicle, they were detained by the locals who protested and demanded compensation for the damage caused by the herd. They alleged the Forest department is yet to compensate for damage caused by the elephants in the last couple of years. 

The villagers further stated that the ‘Anukampa’ app, meant for easing the process of compensating people for damage of property by  animals, is not functioning properly. This apart, several villagers do not have smartphones for uploading the required documents to the app. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
elephants Forest department Anukampa
India Matters
NIA officials are seen conducting search in a house of a functionary belonging to Popular Front of India party at Ukkadam in Coimbatore on Thursday. (Photo | EPS)
Nearly 106 arrested in NIA's 'largest-ever' raids in 11 states over terror funding charges
(Express Illustrations)
UP: Minor gang-rape victim walks home naked, video goes viral
Constable Manoj Kumar was seen staging a protest with a plate of food from the mess.(Photo | Screengrab)
UP cop who raised issue of poor-quality food, gets transfer punishment
Jharkhand legislator Dipika Pandey Singh. (Photo | Twitter)
Jharkhand: Congress MLA Dipika Pandey takes mud-bath in NH 133 demanding repair

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp