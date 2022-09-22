Odisha Civil Services prelimnary test on Oct 16

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Civil Services (Prelimnary) Examination-2021 will be held on October 16 this year. The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) in a notification on Tuesday said the examination will be held in Balasore, Berhampur, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Sambalpur zones. The examination will be held in two sittings, from 10 am to 12 pm and from 1.30 pm to 3.30 pm.

While the first sitting will be held for General Studies (paper I), the second seating would be for General Studies (paper II). Both the papers-I and II carrying marks of 100 and 80 respectively, will have objective type questions with multiple choice answers. Persons with disabilities will be given an additional 40 minutes extra per sitting. Eligible candidates can download their admission certificate and exam instructions from the commission website - http://opsc.gov.in

