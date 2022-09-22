Odisha likely to record normal rains

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha is expected to record normal rainfall this monsoon season between June and September. The State has received five per cent excess rainfall between June 1 and September 21.
Five districts - Kandhamal (51 per cent), Boudh (33 per cent), Koraput (27 per cent), Gajapati (24 per cent) and Dhenkanal (22 per cent) have recorded excess rainfall during the period. The remaining 25 districts have received normal rainfall between June 1 and September 21.
BHUBANESWAR: Odisha is expected to record normal rainfall this monsoon season between June and September. The State has received five per cent excess rainfall between June 1 and September 21.
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
'Ukraine conflict of profound concern': EAM Jaishankar calls for end to war at UNSC
Cong prez polls: Anyone including Sachin Pilot acceptable as CM, says Gehlot's minister
Accident or suicide? Noida police wonder after techie falls off ninth floor amid rain, dies
'I don't want to die': Russians flee abroad after Putin's call-up
Ticket crush for India-Australia cricket match injures 20
Government proposes to bring internet calling apps like Whatsapp, Zoom under telecom licence