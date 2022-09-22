Odisha likely to record normal rains

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha is expected to record normal rainfall this monsoon season between June and September. The State has received five per cent excess rainfall between June 1 and September 21. Five districts - Kandhamal (51 per cent), Boudh (33 per cent), Koraput (27 per cent), Gajapati (24 per cent) and Dhenkanal (22 per cent) have recorded excess rainfall during the period. The remaining 25 districts have received normal rainfall between June 1 and September 21.