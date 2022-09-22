Home States Odisha

Odisha man assaulted and looted, wife gangraped; four held

The couple managed to escape from their clutches and hid in a nearby building. However, the accused traced them.

By Express News Service

BALASORE:  Sahadevkhunta police on Wednesday arrested four persons for gangraping a woman after beating her husband unconscious near Balasore railway station. The shocking incident took place in the night of September 18.

The arrested are Debendra Singh (28) alias Sonu of Sovarampur village and Kanka Singh (25) alias Bapunu, Bula Sahu (26) alias Kartik and Salkha Murmu (26) alias Rocket, all of Godhibasa within Sahadevkhunta police limits. Two minors also involved in the crime are yet to be apprehended.  

The rape survivor, aged around 28 years, and her husband are natives of Udala in Mayurbhanj district. Balasore DSP Gayatri Pradhan said the woman and her husband had gone to Balasore railway station for some work. While returning, they were intercepted by six youths near Ananda Bazaar. The accused demanded money from the husband and started to assault him.

The couple managed to escape from their clutches and hid in a nearby building. However, the accused traced them. They snatched Rs 10,000 from the man before beating him unconscious. They then dragged his wife to a nearby field where they gangraped her. 

After the accused left, the woman went to the place where her husband was lying unconscious. She found him searching for her near the building. The next morning, the woman filed an FIR in Sahadevkhunta police station basing on which a case under sections 394, 307, 376(D) and 34 of the IPC r/w section 3(2)(v) SC/ST (POA) Act was registered. The woman’s husband managed to identify Sonu as one of the accused. After recording the statements of the couple, police provided them immediate medical care. 

After investigation, police arrested the four accused and seized a scooter, two sharp weapons, a country-made pistol, three mobile phones and Rs 2,500 cash from their possession. The DSP said at least five criminal cases are pending against Rocket in Sahadevkhunta police station. All the arrested persons were produced in court and remanded in judicial custody after their bail pleas were rejected. 

