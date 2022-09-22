Tallest idol of Goddess Durga at Cuttack’s Professorpada

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Puja committees of Cuttack city are known to compete with each other and leave no stones unturned to decorate their pandals with silver and even gold. Keeping up with the tradition, the Shagadia Sahi-Professorpada Puja Committee is building the tallest idol of Goddess Durga this year. The puja committee has been coming up with 17 feet high idol of the goddess since 2015. However, the pandemic disrupted the flow. However, with no restrictions this year, the puja committee is once again constructing a 17 feet high idol of the goddess which will be worshipped in the backdrop of a 20 feet high backdrop (jari medha) made of golden lace. The committee has been celebrating the puja since 1953. It used to install idol of Hara-Parbati on its altar (mandap). It has been installing the idol of Goddess Durga since 2015.“Instead of emphasising on outer decoration, our committee members unanimously decided to install a gigantic beautiful, unique and eye-catching idol of Goddess Durga. We have been preparing 17 feet high idol of Goddess Durga, tallest in the city since 2015. Owing to restrictions, we had been constructing less than 5 feet high idols for the last two years,” said president of the committee Raghunath Barik.The committee’s idol is being constructed by renowned artisan Nayan Sahu of Bhatimunda in Tangi.