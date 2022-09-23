After one more death, AAP plans block office gherao in Odisha

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Following the death of another person in Mathili block’s Haldikund village on Wednesday due to an unidentified disease, the district unit of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has declared to gherao the Mathili block office on Friday alleging inaction of health department to curb the trend. The party also plans to submit a memorandum to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in the matter.

The deceased identified as Laxman Madkami (25) is the ninth person to succumb to the unidentified disease. Health officials corroborated that this is the ninth death in the village. Chief district medical officer (CDMO) Prafulla Nanda informed that Madkami was being treated at the district headquarters hospital after he complained of swelling in his hands and legs. But he was recently discharged after his condition improved.

“On Wednesday night, after dinner, Madkami complained of uneasiness and died within 5-10 minutes,” said Nanda adding that he used to consume alcohol regularly. Madkami was reportedly a victim of chronic alcoholism.

However, the district unit of (AAP) blamed the rising deaths on the health department’s negligence. “The Mathili block office will be gheraoed on Friday and a memorandum will be sent to the Chief Minister through Mathili block development officer (BDO),” said AAP district unit convenor K Desiraju Achary.

