Home States Odisha

BJP seeks probe into 13 children deaths in Keonjhar

Though the government had sanctioned 88 posts for the MCH, most of the times many doctors are on leave due to which the patients are at the mercy of paramedical staff.

Published: 23rd September 2022 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2022 04:00 AM   |  A+A-

Mohan Majhi addresses the media

Mohan Majhi addresses the media

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Attributing the death of 13 children in the last 18 days in Keonjhar district mostly to malnutrition and lack of medical treatment, the BJP on Thursday slammed the State government over poor implementation of the supplementary nutrition programme.

Expressing concern over the death of four malnourished children on September 18 while undergoing treatment at the district headquarters hospital (DHH), BJP chief whip in Assembly Mohan Charan Majhi told mediapersons that several children of Suakati village near Gandhamardan iron ore mines of Odisha Mining Corporation have fallen victim to malnutrition.

Majhi demanded a probe by a sitting judge of Orissa High Court into the deaths of the 13 children in the district. “It is is matter of shame that the highest number of undernourished children are from mineral rich Keonjhar district which has made the highest contribution of Rs 8,583 crore to the District Mineral Foundation (DMF) fund in the country. The DHH and the Government Medical College and Hospital, Keonjhar are functioning without any paediatrician,” he said.

Lambasting the State government for neglecting the healthcare in remote pockets of the district, Majhi said a child delivered through caesarean section in the government hospital last month did not survive due to improper treatment as the two child specialists of the hospital are on leave. Though the government had sanctioned 88 posts for the MCH, most of the times many doctors are on leave due to which the patients are at the mercy of paramedical staff.

After introduction of PM Poshan scheme, Majhi said the Centre has been providing huge monetary assistance to fight malnutrition among the children. The Centre sanctioned Rs 279 crore to Odisha under the scheme on September 20 and the State received Rs 576 crore under the scheme last year.

Majhi said lack of road connectivity to many villages of the district has also led to the death of several people. Majhi said he had written to the Collector last year about the poor health of children in Baradapal but the district administration has not visited the village even after a year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Keonjhar malnutrition BJP DHH
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (Photo | PTI)
Congress presidential poll: Party asks spokespersons to refrain from commenting on candidates
Representational Image
Human cruelty: Adhesives used to close mouths of seized snakes in Chhattisgarh capital
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Prophet remark case: Supreme Court transfers all FIRs against journalist Navika Kumar to Delhi Police
Image used for representational purposes. (File | EPS)
Leopard attacks bikers, no end in sight for man-animal conflict

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp