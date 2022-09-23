Home States Odisha

Eight zones to be created for tourism sites: Odisha Cabinet

Seven divisions will function in the State and one at New Delhi

Published: 23rd September 2022 04:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2022 04:05 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha Chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to give a boost to tourism and effect proper management of the sites, the State government on Thursday decided to create eight divisions for the tourist destinations.A proposal in this regard was approved by the State Cabinet presided over by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. Seven divisions will be inside the State and one will function at New Delhi.

Each of these tourism divisions will be headed by an Odisha Tourism Service (OTS) cadre officer in the rank of joint or deputy director. The tourist destinations under 30 districts will be kept under the seven divisions for effective management.

Besides, with a view to attract high quality professionals to make tourism as an engine of economic growth, the proposal of the Tourism department to restructure the Odisha Tourism Service(OTS) cadre was also approved.

The Cabinet also okayed the revised cost for construction of sports infrastructure facilities at Kalinga stadium in Bhubaneswar and construction of new international hockey stadium at Rourkela for Hockey World Cup-2023 project from Rs 432.454 crore to Rs 875.78 crore.

The Cabinet also decided to bring limestone under the purview of the long term linkage (LTL) policy to sell the mineral through Infrastructure Development Corporation of Odisha Limited (IDCOL)/Odisha Mining Corporation Limited.  

The decision has been taken encompassing all aspects concerning sale of limestone from Ampavalli Limestone Mines of IDCOL/OMC and in future any limestone mine reserved/allocated in favour of OMC for the State-based industries for sustained supply of the mineral.

OTHER KEY DECISIONS

Posts of Inspector of Cooperative Societies, (ICS) slashed from 816 to 594
Posts of Sub-Assistant Registrar of Cooperative Societies enhanced from 215 to 272
Additional RTO to be recruited through OPSC
Lease rentals of core space in govt designated IT Towers to be revised
50 acre land on lease at Balangir for infra development of Rajendra University
Orissa Superior Judicial Service and Orissa Judicial Service Rules, 2007 to be amended to give better service to district judges
“Binder” in place of “Daftary” in the Odisha District and Subordinate Courts’ Non-Judicial Staff Services Rules, 2008

