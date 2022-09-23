Home States Odisha

Land for NCDC and CCRH gets Cabinet nod

The Centre will, however, pay Rs 1 per annum towards annual ground rent and cess for the land located at Andharua Mouza under Bhubaneswar tehsil in Khurda district.

Published: 23rd September 2022 04:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2022 04:06 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government has decided to provide 3.125 acre of land in favour of National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), New Delhi, free of cost.The Centre will, however, pay Rs 1 per annum towards annual ground rent and cess for the land located at Andharua Mouza under Bhubaneswar tehsil in Khurda district.

As the surge in non-communicable and vector-borne diseases has been haunting the State, the Centre had sought land to open a branch of NCDC which will help in diagnosis and subsequent treatment. The unit will be set up at an estimated cost of Rs 10 crore. The NCDC branch will also strengthen the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) besides identifying and controlling the diseases.

The State government has also decided to provide five acre of land in Jamukoli Mouza under Jatni Tehsil in Khurda district in favour of the Central Council for Research in Homoeopathy (CCRH), New Delhi, free of charge.

TAGS
NCDC Odisha Andharua Mouza
