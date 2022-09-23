One quintal silver, Rs 11 lakh seized from two West Bengal natives

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: While conducting a special drive to check sale of narcotics drugs, Excise department officials reportedly stumbled upon silver bricks and ornaments weighing about 1 quintal, which were concealed in secret chambers under the seats of a SUV.

Excise officers stopped the SUV having West Bengal registration number near Tangi toll gate in Cuttack district at about 9 am to conduct check. The vehicle was driven by one Dilip Mandal and he was accompanied by Arun Pal. The duo was reportedly transporting the silver ornaments from Aska in Ganjam district to West Bengal’s Paschim Medinipur. The State GST Enforcement Squad said the seized articles include 37.72 kg silver ornaments, 47 silver bars weighing about 139.64 kg and Rs 11.90 lakh cash.

