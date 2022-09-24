Chhattisgarh villagers sneak into Odisha, cut down 150 trees

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: The State forest officials were caught unawares on Thursday after villagers of Chintalnar in Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh sneaked into Kamarpalli panchayat in Malkangiri’s Mathili block and cut down more than 150 trees in the bordering area.

The incident evoked sharp criticism from the tribal inhabitants of Kamarpalli who blamed the district administration for the trespass. Sources said when the villagers of Kamarpalli protested the felling of trees, the group from Chhattisgarh entered into a heated argument with them.

When they did not pay any heed and went on chopping the trees, Kamarpalli residents informed the local officials in Mathili. On getting information, Mathili tehsildar Chandan Bhoi rushed to the spot.

Bhoi admitted that the residents of Chhattisgarh entered one km into Odisha territory and cut down 150 trees. “While demarcating the forest border, villagers of Chintalnar in Konta tehsil of Dakshin Bastar Dantewada district in Chhattisgarh entered Odisha and felled the trees,” he informed.

Blaming the Forest department for the loss of trees, Kamarpalli villagers said the incident took place as the officials never visit the area. “Taking advantage of the callous attitude of the Forest department and district administration, residents of Chhattisgarh trespassed into Odisha and cut down valuable trees. It is baffling that Malkangiri officials had no inkling about the intrusion,” they alleged.

The tehsildar further said villagers of the neighbouring State have admitted in writing that they committed a mistake. “Villagers and sarpanch of Chintalnar, revenue and forest officials of Chhattisgarh were called to Kamarpalli panchayat office on Friday. It was decided that whenever there will be any border demarcation work, officials from both the States will be present,” Bhoi added.

