Fire erupts in Bhartia Tower in Odisha

While the exact reason behind the mishap is yet be ascertained, locals suspect it was caused by a short circuit. 

Published: 24th September 2022 04:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2022 04:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A fire broke out on the fifth floor of Bhartia Tower, a prominent commercial hub located near Badambadi bus stand in the city, at around 6.40 pm on Friday. However, no casualties were reported.
Eyewitnesses said the fire broke out in a room on the fifth floor of the building where a security guard stayed along with his family.

The occupants of the room were not present when the mishap occurred.While the exact reason behind the mishap is yet be ascertained, locals suspect it was caused by a short circuit. The blaze was brought under control by two teams from Buxi Bazaar fire station.

