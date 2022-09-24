GMU and VIMSAR ink pact for research on geriatrics

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The Gangadhar Meher University (GMU) has collaborated with Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla to conduct research in geriatrics and gerontology.A memorandum of understanding (MoU) in this regard was signed on Thursday in presence of GMU Vice-Chancellor N Nagaraju and VIMSAR Director Lalit Meher.

Deputy registrar of GMU UC Pati said the university’s Odisha Centre for Geriatrics and Gerontology (OCGG) was started with an aim to carry out research on various aspects of the ageing population of the State.

“The population of elderly who are above 60 years of age, is on the rise. Apart from social, economic and psychological problems, the elderly people will have to deal with prevalence of diseases, anxiety, stress and sleep-related issues which need a systematic and relevant research. The role of VIMSAR will be important to support such a study,” he said.

Economics, Sociology, Anthropology, Zoology, Psychology, Statistics, Botany and Biotechnology departments of GMU will undertake interdisciplinary research works on the topic. The collaboration will go a long way in doing meaningful research as it will pave way for the OCGG to avail various data related to medical ailment of the aging population from VIMSAR.

In later phase, GMU and VIMSAR will have joint research on issues relating to the elderly population of the region. Publication of the research papers along with generation of databases on such issues will help the government and other agencies in policy making in future, he added.

