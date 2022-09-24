Home States Odisha

Kudumi Mohanta community members burn Tudu’s effigy

The Union Minister’s comment was strongly condemned by the community members who then took out a mass rally and burnt his effigy in front of the Collector’s office in Baripada.

Published: 24th September 2022 03:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2022 03:57 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti and Tribal Affairs, Bishweswar Tudu. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Members of the Kudumi Mohanta community of Mayurbhanj district on Friday staged a protest and burnt an effigy of Minister of State, Jal Shakti and Tribal Affairs, Bishweswar Tudu, after he reportedly made a controversial statement against the community.

Sources said Tudu, in a statement regarding the ‘rail roko’ protest had said the demonstration by the community leaders for the ST status was worthless and if they continue protesting this way, their demands would never be met. He further said that the leaders do not know how to press their claims.

The Union Minister’s comment was strongly condemned by the community members who then took out a mass rally and burnt his effigy in front of the Collector’s office in Baripada.A leader of the community Basanta Mohanta dissented the Minister’s comment stating that the community was a part of the ST list before September 6, 1950, and such a comment coming from Tudu who is also a part of the ST community, was unexpected.

“He won the post of MP from the district due to the support extended by our community. We did not expect a tribal leader to give such a statement,” he added.President of Kudumi Sena Jaimuni Mohanta further demanded that Tudu should explain what he actually meant when he gave the statement.

