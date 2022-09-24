Odisha woman held for kidnapping and selling kid

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Cantonment police on Friday arrested a woman for allegedly kidnapping a three-year-old girl and selling her to an auto-rickshaw driver for Rs 10,000. Police also rescued the kid Pujarani Sahoo and handed her over to her parents. The arrested accused was identified as 30-year-old Kuni Munda of Chinabadi in Mayurbhanj district, who was currently staying near Gadagadia Ghat.

DCP Pinak Mishra said one Rabindra Sahoo of Jagatsinghpur was staying with his wife and daughter Pujarani near Gadagadia Ghat. Rabindra filed an FIR alleging that his daughter went missing on the wee hours of Thursday when he and his family members were sleeping.

In the course of investigation, Kuni was apprehended. During interrogation, the accused confessed to have kidnapped the infant when she was sleeping. Kuni then sold the kid to one Dibakar Saha, an auto-rickshaw driver of Srikoruan, for Rs 10,000. The accused led police to the house of Dibakar where Pujarani was found.

