State moves MoHFW over poor quality MKCG MCH work

Ceiling of the super-speciality block of hospital collapsed at three different places recently

Published: 24th September 2022 04:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2022 04:06 AM   |  A+A-

MKCG Medical College and Hospital

MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government has moved the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to undertake the repair and maintenance of the super-speciality block of MKCG Medical College and Hospital (MCH) at Berhampur.

The move came after frequent ceiling collapse incidents were reported from the hospital earlier this month following a fire mishap on August 26. An expert committee of the Works department led by Engineer-in-Chief (Designs) had visited the super-speciality block on September 10 to inspect damages after a ceiling collapsed at three different places.

The Health and Family Welfare department has written to the Ministry to direct the executing agency to initiate necessary steps for rectification of the defects within the defect liability period and handing over the building, along with all other documents, to the Dean and Principal of MKCG MCH for further course of action.

Citing that the quality of work is extremely poor, the department stated after completion of the building, it has not been handed over to the Dean and Principal of MKCG MCH with asset registers, inventory details and other documents, as a result of which the building could not be brought under the control of Works department for maintenance.

A health official said since the actual date of completion of the building, defect liability period, specifications and warranty details are not available for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC), fire fighting arrangement, lifts, electrical and plumbing equipment, further follow-up action could not be taken.

“The Ministry has been intimated about the ceiling collapse incidents and the poor quality of work so that it can instruct the executing agency to take up the rectification works,” he added.The upgradation of MKCG MCH was taken up under Phase-III of Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY) scheme at a cost of Rs 150 crore. HSCC (India) Ltd was the executing agency for construction of the super speciality building.

