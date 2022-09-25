12 more citizen-centric transport services to go online under 5T programme

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government on Friday announced to make 12 more citizen-centric transport related services completely online. Of the 58 citizen centric services made online by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), 44 including driving licence, vehicle registration, permit, off road application and international driving permit are available online under the 5T initiative.

Joint Commissioner Transport (Technical) Dipti Ranjan Patra said while two services are not applicable for Odisha as it has no private accredited agencies for driver training, 12 others will be made online along with Aadhaar authentication.

“Altogether 44 RTO related services have already been made online in the State. The vehicle registration process has been made paperless and contactless for the last two years. Odisha is the first State in the country to introduce a document upload system through digital signature with auto number generation,” he said. The State had also first introduced paperless registration system for fully built new vehicle and auto approval of goods and contract carriage permit to provide instant service in transport sector.

“We have been issuing digitally signed documents, including driving license (DL) and registration certificate (RC) in PDF format to ensure better service delivery and eliminate the delay in receipt of DL, RC and other vehicle-related papers since January 1,” he added.

Patra informed that the work is under progress to integrate these services with Aadhaar so that the services can be availed with the help of Aadhaar authentication on a voluntary basis once the system is integrated. Recently, the MoRTH had issued a notification increasing 18 citizen-centric services to 58 services that are made completely online.

