Action committee threatens agitation over MCH stalemate  

By Express News Service

ANGUL: With no progress by the State government to make Talcher Medical College and Hospital (MCH) functional, the action committee of the medical college has threatened to stage a stir regarding the matter.

In wake of the recurring agitations, government had in the month of May agreed to take over the management of Talcher MCH and asked Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) to bear the expenses. It was also reportedly announced that the treatment of patients and classes for students would commence from January next year. However the alleged government inaction in the matter has created resentment among the locals.

“October has set in and January is just two months away yet there is no initiative to start the MCH. Also, no steps are being taken to recruit doctors, paramedical staff or install equipment in the infirmary. It is just a delaying tactic of the government,” said convenor of the action committee Keshab Bhutia adding, the committee will decide future course of action regarding the issue after Durga puja further threatening to launch an agitation if necessary.

Talcher Sub-collector Biswa Ranjan Ratha however said the government did not declare making the hospital functional from January.

“Government has only declared taking over the MCH’s management and asked MCL to bear its expenses. We have had several discussions regarding the matter with the MCL authorities too,” he said. The multi-storey Talcher MCH aimed to cater to the needs of people from Angul, Dhenkanal and Deogarh, was built by MCL at a cost of Rs 492 crore in 2018. Later it was decided that its management would be handled by the government and the expenses borne by MCL.

