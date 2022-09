BJD clean drive in Jajpur’s Bari

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: A cleanliness drive was organised by the Bari block Biju Janata Dal unit to mark the silver jubilee of the ruling party on Saturday. Bari MLA and BJD leader Sunanda Das led the drive in which hundreds of workers of women, student and youth wings of the regional party participated. The party workers cleaned the Bari mount and the road leading to Gopabandhu Choudhury and Maa Ramadevi Ashram from Bari mound. BJD Bari block president Kedar Samal, women’s leader Jyotsnarani Nathsarma, zilla parishad members Ashok Samal,Ranjan Kumar Panda and Sadichha Samal participated in the drive.

