BJD ZP member’s suicide gets into political turf

A senior BJP leader says Sahoo’s death was a ‘well planned murder’

Published: 25th September 2022 04:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2022 04:43 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The death of BJD Zilla Parishad member from Puri district Dharmendra Sahoo by alleged suicide at his residence here on Saturday has triggered a political battle. Sahoo’s body was recovered from his residence at Laxmi Vihar in Sisupalgarh under Dhauli police limits on Saturday. The 48-year-old politician represented the Zilla Parishad Zone no 11 under Gop.

Hours before he reportedly ended his life, Sahoo had uploaded a post on his social media account and urged the police to thoroughly examine the contents of his mobile phones.In one of his video messages, Sahoo mentioned that he was unwell since the last few months and was recently discharged from a hospital here. “There were some disturbances in our family due to my political career,” he could be heard saying in the video. 

In the video, he also hit out at a journalist alleging he was spreading fake news against him. Sahoo’s father-in-law alleged that he was addicted to alcohol and had threatened his daughter of dire consequences on Friday night. “Sahoo’s nephew was staying with them. However, he forced him to leave the house on Friday evening. After he threatened my daughter, I brought her and my grandson to my house at about 10 pm,” said his father-in-law.

“Initial investigation suggests that  Sahoo died by suicide. His two mobile phones were recovered from the bushes near his house. Further investigation is on,” said DCP, Prateek Singh. Meanwhile, the BJP alleged that Sahoo took the extreme step as a senior leader of the BJD was interfering in his family matters.

Senior BJP leader and party’s State vice-president Pravati Parida told mediapersons that the case was not suicide but a “well-planned murder”, dragging the name of Mass Education minister Samir Ranjan Dash into the issue. Parida said Dash is responsible for the marital discord of the Sahoo couple for which Dharmendra had attempted suicide a fortnight ago. 

“A fair probe into the case will be only possible if the Minister tender his resignation and face the investigation,” Parida said.On the other hand, the Minister expressed his ignorance about the case. “I have no idea about the matter. I will speak only after getting to know about the case.”

