Encroachment hinders IDCO’s plan to renovate Jagatpur Industrial Estate

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The move of Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (IDCO) to refurbish Jagatpur industrial estate has been delayed with the Cuttack district administration yet to take action for removal of encroachments despite repeated requests and reminders.

Considering the long-standing demand of Odisha Industries Association (OIA), IDCO authorities had decided to transform Jagatpur into a model industrial estate by undertaking several projects such as development of roads, water supply lines, electricity, drainage and sewerage system under government’s Micro and Small Enterprises Cluster Development Programme (MSE-CDP).

After preparing a blueprint of the model industrial estate by conducting a survey through drone, IDCO floated tenders for development of internal roads, drainage and sewerage systems and subsequently taking up plantation programme inside the industrial estate. However, uncertainty looms large over its implementation because of the dilly-dallying attitude of the administration towards removing encroachments.

It is alleged that though the IDCO authorities have been repeatedly requesting the administration to remove encroachments for carrying out the MSE-CDP, the administration has been turning deaf ear to the letters and reminders.

“Around 343 acre and 190 decimal of land have been allocated to IDCO in several phases for development of industrial infrastructure inside the Jagatpur industrial estate. But it is very unfortunate to intimate that the land parcels inside the industrial estate have been encroached by local people, who have constructed residential buildings, sheds and shops, etc. on the internal approach roads which is hindering the implementation of MSE-CDP. The MSE-CDP scheme may not be taken up and completed successfully on time due to encroachments and non-clearance of the worksites,” stated Divisional Head, IDCO, Cuttack Division, Parikshita Mohalik in a reminder to tehsildars of Tangi-Choudwar and Salepur tehsils on August 26.

“We don’t know as to why the administration is delaying the eviction drive which will facilitate IDCO to develop the industrial infrastructure of Jagatpur industrial estate,” said Chaiman, Odisha Industries Association(OIA), Abani Kanungo.

Meanwhile, Tangi-Choudwar and Salepur tehsildars Lipsa Ray and Dibyajyoti Smruti Ranjan Deo confirmed to having received the letter and said steps towards eviction will be taken after discussion with the IDCO authorities.

