GPL camp in Ganjam village

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Over 200 persons underwent health check-up at a camp organised by Gopalpur Ports Limited (GPL) as part of its ‘Concern for Community Health’ initiative, at K Aryapalli village in Ganjam district on Saturday.

GPL CEO VJ Rao said, “We are constantly trying to provide better living standards and reliable healthcare to communities. Such service will be extended to more people residing in the peripheral villages in the coming days.” GPL Vice President Ajay Kumar Mishra said the health camp is a unique initiative of the port to extend healthcare services to people residing in peripheral areas. “The cooperation and involvement of locals is inspiring,” he said.

Apart from free counselling and tests, the villagers were examined by a team of obstetricians, paediatricians and medicine specialists at the camp. A tree plantation and beach clean-up drive was also organised in the village by the port. Mishra said more such programmes will be held in the future to protest the coastal areas.

