NSS honour for three from Odisha

She planted more than 400 tree saplings and organised 215 awareness campaigns on government schemes.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The President of India Droupadi Murmu felicitated three youths of Odisha with the National Service Scheme Award for the year 2020-21 to recognise and reward their outstanding contribution towards voluntary community service, at New Delhi on Saturday.

They are Dillip Kumar Parmanik, programme officer of of RDS Degree College in Mayurbhanj district, besides, volunteers Akankhya Kabi, a student of School of Law and Pratik Dash of Institute of Technical Education and Research, both in Bhubaneswar. 

Parmanik received a cash reward of Rs 1.5 lakh with a certificate and silver medal while Kabi and Dash got Rs 1 lakh each with certificates and silver medals from the NSS unit President. Under Parmanik’s guidance, NSS volunteers of RDS degree college motivated 213 people for organ donation.He provided free computer training to 230 students and also organised awareness campaigns to save bio-diversity in the Similipal National Park in the district. 

Similarly, Kabi worked as the Goodwill Ambassador of Child Act in the year 2019-20 for PECUC organisation and rendered service as a Swachha Bharat ambassador. She planted more than 400 tree saplings and organised 215 awareness campaigns on government schemes. 

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Dash created awareness on the importance of taking vaccines. He too, was involved in promoting public awareness about government schemes.

