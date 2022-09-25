Home States Odisha

Odisha health dept makes visitors pass mandatory for indoor patients

All regular and contractual employees of the hospital will be provided with identity cards.

Published: 25th September 2022 04:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2022 04:44 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Taking strong exception to rising incidents of manhandling of doctors and staff at healthcare institutions, the State government on Friday asked district administrations tovisitors pass make mandatory for indoor patients. 

In a letter to collectors, SPs, CDMOs and directors of Capital Hospital and Rourkela Government Hospital, Health Secretary Shalini Pandit asked officials concerned to take exemplary action against miscreants to ensure law and order on the premises of hospitals.

“The government has zero tolerance towards violence against doctors. But unfortunately violence, harassment and even physical assault on doctors and health officials on duty are being reported from different parts of the State,” she said.  

The Health Secretary has directed to introduce two entry passes per patient for attending him/her during the official visiting hours. Besides, attendants entering the ward will also be frisked by internal security guards.

All regular and contractual employees of the hospital will be provided with identity cards. The entry of the general public and vehicles will be regulated strictly. While the CDMOs have been instructed to ensure installation of CCTV cameras at vital locations of the hospitals for monitoring of activities, internal security guards will patrol the campus and take steps for removal of unauthorised vehicles and vendors.

Pandit asked officials to set up two security hubs up at the crowded departments of district headquarters hospitals and display their telephone numbers on signages. The district authorities have been directed to develop a public redressal system through which aggrieved attendants can approach the superintendent/head of office of health institutions at the time of need.

