Odisha tribal girls begin skill-up journey

BERHAMPUR: The efforts of Rayagada administration and World Skills Centre (WSC), Bhubaneswar has enabled six tribal girls of the district to aim for a career in fashion designing and beauty wellness spa. The girls will be trained in hair designing at the WSC which started the course under its school of services trade with funding from ITE, Singapore and Asian Development Bank. Babita Majhi, Bhanjani Huika and Turuki Bidika of Kashipur, Jyotsnarani Himirika and Anjali Khandagiri of Kolnara and Banita Palka of Rayagada block, who have completed their Plus Two, took admission into the course on September 19.

The girls, who are aiming to make a career in the world of fashion design and beauty, received support from Rayagada Collector Swadha Dev Singh. They will only have to pay Rs 5,000 as entrance fee and rest of the expenses will be borne by the State government. “The girls joined the new course in Bhubaneswar on September 19 and the duration of the course is one year,” said district employment officer T Mohapatra. This is the first time the tribal girls from the district will be trained in fashion design, “Their success will certainly encourage other tribal youths, particularly girls to pursue a career,” he said.

