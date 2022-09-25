Home States Odisha

Odisha tribal girls begin skill-up journey

The girls, who are aiming to make a career in the world of fashion design and beauty, received support from Rayagada Collector Swadha Dev Singh.

Published: 25th September 2022 04:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2022 04:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The efforts of Rayagada administration and World Skills Centre (WSC), Bhubaneswar has enabled six tribal girls of the district to aim for a career in fashion designing and beauty wellness spa. The girls will be trained in hair designing at the WSC which started the course under its school of services trade with funding from ITE, Singapore and Asian Development Bank. Babita Majhi, Bhanjani Huika and Turuki Bidika of Kashipur, Jyotsnarani Himirika and Anjali Khandagiri of Kolnara and Banita Palka of Rayagada block, who have completed their Plus Two, took admission into the course on September 19. 

The girls, who are aiming to make a career in the world of fashion design and beauty, received support from Rayagada Collector Swadha Dev Singh. They will only have to pay Rs 5,000 as entrance fee and rest of the expenses will be borne by the State government. “The girls joined the new course in Bhubaneswar on September 19 and the duration of the course is one year,” said district employment officer T Mohapatra. This is the first time the tribal girls from the district will be trained in fashion design, “Their success will certainly encourage other tribal youths, particularly girls to pursue a career,” he said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rayagada Odisha tribal girls WSC fashion designing
India Matters
SDRF personnel recover the body of a female resort receptionist, who was murdered allegedly by the resort owner (Photo | PTI)
Uttarakhand resort murder: Body of receptionist found in Cheela canal
A vehicle stuck on the waterlogged Delhi-Gurugram Expressway (Photo | PTI)
Rains drench Delhi for third consecutive day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi flays ‘urban Naxals’ for stalling progress in Gujarat
Image used for representational purposes (File Photo)
Punjab governor, AAP spar over special assembly session on September 27

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp