Two years gone, railway overbridges projects remain non-starter in Odisha

BERHAMPUR: Traffic snarls due to two level crossings in the city has been a major concern for residents. Vehicles getting stuck at the level crossings on the busy stretch of road from Jagannathpur Chowk to Purusottampur and Ambapur has been causing inconvenience to motorists but little has been done to implement projects for building railway overbridges (ROB) in the areas.

Owing to persistent demands of locals, the State government had asked the Public Works Department (PWD) to study feasibility of building railway overbridges at the localities. The projects were approved by the Central government at a cost of Rs 27.31 crore. On January 17, 2019, Chief Minister Naveen Patanik had laid the foundations of the railway overbridges. But even as over two years have passed, the projects remain static.

The issue was raised by Berhampur MP Chandrasekhar Sahu and Chhatrapur MLA Subash Behera during the district road safety meeting held a couple of days back. Sources said Ganjam Collector Dibya Jyoti Parida has written to the PWD to start the work soon. Meanwhile, PWD executive engineer Tapan Panigrahi said the matter has been placed before higher authorities for necessary action.



