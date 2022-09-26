Home States Odisha

Apex rights panel seeks report on boat tragedies in Odisha

The Commission had sought comments from the petitioner on the report submitted by the State authority.

Image used for representation.(Photo | Ranjan Ganguly)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Expressing displeasure over lack of response from the State government on boat tragedies in Odisha, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has asked the Chief Secretary to submit a reply on the matter within next four weeks.

Sources said acting on a petition filed by activist and lawyer Radhakanta Tripathy, the apex rights panel had directed the State government to submit a report on the action taken on frequent boat capsize incidents in the State. Accordingly, a report citing various steps taken by the government to safeguard the lives of the people, especially those using boats as a mode of transportation, besides the compensation awarded to the family of victims due to the tragic accidents, was submitted.

The Commission had sought comments from the petitioner on the report submitted by the State authority. Tripathy in his submission highlighted the negligence on the part of the Fisheries department that had assured licensing, safety and other policies would be strengthened and enforced strictly with surprise checks and patrolling to prevent such mishaps. 

With a list of boat mishaps that had claimed lives of many in the past two years, the petitioner alleged that many boatmen had no license and as per the fitness certificate of their boats, they are not eligible for transportation and communication purposes.

“There is a ban on fishing and unsafe vessels for ferrying passengers but it remains only on paper. Many boat capsize incidents occur as people are forced to undertake perilous journeys across rivers on boats on a daily basis due to lack of bridges,” he pointed out.

Tripathy had sought action against erring government officials for allowing boats without fitness and licence to ferry people and payment of ex-gratia to all those who have not received yet. Considering the submission, the NHRC stated that there was a need to conduct a detailed study on the causes of boat capsize accidents and precautions to be carried out by boat owners and drivers and directed the Chief Secretary to submit a report by July 14. The panel has once again asked the top official to reply by 
October 28. 

