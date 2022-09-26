Home States Odisha

Cuttack’s Khannagar takes up environment protection 

Concerned over rampant deforestation, the committee has decided to motivate people to plant trees to increase the nation’s green cover. 

Published: 26th September 2022 10:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2022 10:11 AM   |  A+A-

Environment

Image used for representation.

By Arabinda Panda
Express News Service

CUTTACK: Durga Puja committees of Cuttack city are known for their innovative and lavishly decorated pandals, many of which focus on vital issues. The Khannagar-Khapuria Shilpanchala Puja Committee will highlight the importance of environmental protection through its pandal this year. Concerned over rampant deforestation, the committee has decided to motivate people to plant trees to increase the nation’s green cover. 

“Elephants often stray into human habitations leading to man-animal conflicts due to depleting forest cover. If we plant trees and maintain our forests, both human beings and animals can co-exist peacefully,” said the secretary of the committee Prafulla Kumar Sahu.  A special pavilion will be erected on a one km stretch of road connecting the pandal from railway bridge to Manjulata UCHC. The pavilion will have statues of fibre-reinforced polymer animals. “We have also arranged around 1,000 saplings of different indigenous trees like mango, jackfruit, blackberry and neem which will be distributed among visitors at our pandal,” said Sahu.

He said Durga Puja is a mass activity where one can reach out to people easily and in a way that is relatable. It has become an important way to communicate messages including on issues relating to conservation and environment protection.  The committee is also constructing a gigantic welcome arch replicating the famous Amarnath shrine in front of the puja pandal to woo the revellers. Kolkata-based artist Abhijeet Dey is constructing the arch along with his associates at a cost of Rs 12 lakh. 

Green concern

 The committee will highlight the importance of environmental protection. It will focus on increasing green cover to check frequent man-animal conflicts 1,000 saplings will be distributed among devotees at the pandal. The welcome arch of the pandal will replicate the Amarnath shrine

