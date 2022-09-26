Fight on till Rahul becomes PM: Senior Congress leader Suresh Kumar Routray

Bijay Chaki By

Express News Service

Senior Congress leader Suresh Kumar Routray never minces his words when speaking on any issue whether inside the Assembly or outside. Recently, rumour spread about his quitting from the post of president of the Khurda District Congress Committee for his differences with the State party leadership. But when scribes asked about his reported resignation, Routray was quick to refute it saying that there is no question of doing so in this birth. I will be in the Congress to fight till Rahul Gandhi becomes the Prime Minister and ‘my brother’ Sarat Pattanayak is annointed as the Chief Minister, he said. Another senior Congress leader, however, pointed out that Routray in fact, does not expect Congress come to power during his entire lifetime.



