‘Love thy mother’ theme at Nayapalli in Bhubaneswar

Artisans from Kolkata are working at the pandal for the last 45 days to install statues depicting the role of mothers in our lives and how they are neglected once their children grow up. 

By Sudarsan Maharana
BHUBANESWAR: A mother always supports her children no matter the circumstances. But she is often left to fend for herself after she gets old. The Nayapalli Durga Puja Committee has come up with a unique and powerful social theme of taking care of mothers at its pandal this year. Artisans from Kolkata are working at the pandal for the last 45 days to install statues depicting the role of mothers in our lives and how they are neglected once their children grow up.  

“Mothers are held in high regard in our society and this is the reason we call Goddess Durga as ‘Devi Maa’. However, growing instances of negligence towards mothers and elderly parents is a matter of concern,” said ex-president and coordinator of Nayapalli Durga Puja Committee Pabitra Mohan Behera. 

The committee’s advisor Naba Kishore Behera said, “We owe our lives to our mothers as she sacrifices everything for our happiness. However, when we grow up we often forget her importance. Elderly parents are even left alone and forced to live in elderly homes. Religious worship will hold no value if we neglect our elderly parents at home.” 

The committee members said the theme of the pandal this year will highlight the issue and sensitise people from all walks of life, especially the young generation, to understand their responsibilities towards their mothers and elderly parents. Apart from the social theme, the 120 feet long and 80 feet high pandal will also be an artistic delight. The height of the Goddess Durga idol will be around 20 feet. 

Public darshan for devotees at the pandal will start from October 1. The organisers said anticipating a large crowd during puja this year, around 300 volunteers including members from the transgender community will be engaged to facilitate smooth darshan for devotees. The number of CCTV cameras will also be increased to tighten security around the pandal. 

