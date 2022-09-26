Odisha: BJD Zilla Parishad member dies by suicide, phones send to forensic lab

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A day after BJD Zilla Parishad member Dharmendra Sahoo allegedly died by suicide, the Commissionerate Police sent his two mobile phones to State Forensic Science Laboratory (SFSL) here for examination. The police’s dog squad had traced Sahoo’s two mobile phones on Saturday evening, a few metres away from his house at Laxmi Vihar in Sisupalgarh. The police said when they recovered the mobile phones from the bushes, the devices were switched off.

The devices may have sustained some damage due to rains. However, SFSL officials will be able to switch on Sahoo’s mobile phones and retrieve the data from them, police said. Hours before ending his life, Sahoo had uploaded a video on his social media account requesting the police to examine the contents of his mobile phones. In the video, he also mentioned there were some disturbances in his family due to his political career.

“A CCTV device from Sahoo’s house was also seized and sent to SFSL. His family members are being questioned to ascertain the reason behind his decision to end his life,” said DCP Prateek Singh. The BJP has accused School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash of interfering in Sahoo’s family matters. A Congress delegation led by senior party leader Shivananda Ray met the DCP and requested him to conduct an impartial probe into the matter.

BHUBANESWAR: A day after BJD Zilla Parishad member Dharmendra Sahoo allegedly died by suicide, the Commissionerate Police sent his two mobile phones to State Forensic Science Laboratory (SFSL) here for examination. The police’s dog squad had traced Sahoo’s two mobile phones on Saturday evening, a few metres away from his house at Laxmi Vihar in Sisupalgarh. The police said when they recovered the mobile phones from the bushes, the devices were switched off. The devices may have sustained some damage due to rains. However, SFSL officials will be able to switch on Sahoo’s mobile phones and retrieve the data from them, police said. Hours before ending his life, Sahoo had uploaded a video on his social media account requesting the police to examine the contents of his mobile phones. In the video, he also mentioned there were some disturbances in his family due to his political career. “A CCTV device from Sahoo’s house was also seized and sent to SFSL. His family members are being questioned to ascertain the reason behind his decision to end his life,” said DCP Prateek Singh. The BJP has accused School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash of interfering in Sahoo’s family matters. A Congress delegation led by senior party leader Shivananda Ray met the DCP and requested him to conduct an impartial probe into the matter.