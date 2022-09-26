Home States Odisha

Odisha: Transgender employee of Balangir municipality found dead

The body of an employee of Balangir municipality, a transgender, was recovered from near Bijakhaman dumping yard on Sunday.

Image used for representational purpose only (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BALANGIR:  The body of an employee of Balangir municipality, a transgender, was recovered from near Bijakhaman dumping yard on Sunday.

The transgender was identified as Astami Bakul. Locals spotted Bakul’s body in the morning. The body bore sharp cut wounds on the head and hands. Sources said it appeared that the transgender was attacked with a sword reportedly by a drug addict looking for money.

On Saturday evening, Bakul took the garbage collection vehicle to the dumping yard on Titlagarh road. After dumping the garbage and parking the vehicle, Bakul returned on a bicycle. The transgender was last seen at around 6 pm. Colleagues said since the area was prone to crime, they had stopped going to the dumping yard after evening. But Bakul did not pay any heed to the threat and went on to do the job. 

A day back, two lecturers sustained critical injuries after being attacked by snatchers at Rajeev Nagar which was near the spot where Bakul’s body was found.

A week back, the driver of a trailer truck was reportedly attacked by miscreants for money following which he lost control of his vehicle and met with an accident on Balangir-Titilagarh near Bijakhaman.
 

