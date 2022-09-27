Bidanasi gets permanent Puja mandap at Chahata Square in Cuttack

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Bidanasi Puja Committee in Cuttack has now got its own permanent mandap and will be installing the idol of Goddess Durga this year. The committee had been worshiping idols of Hara-Parvati till now, but simultaneously performing rituals of Goddess Durga at the old shrine of the Sahi deity for the last 45 years.

The new Puja mandap has been constructed at Chahata Square with an expenditure of Rs 25 lakh. The committee which had kept rituals a low-key affair for the last two years due to Covid restrictions is gearing up for celebration of the festival at its new mandap in a grand way.

While the idol of Goddess Durga will be worshiped at the new mandap at Chahata Square, a stone engraved idol of the Goddess will be consecrated at the old shrine for which a three-day yajna will be performed on September 28, 29 and 30.

The Puja committee had constructed a Chandi Medha by using two quintal of silver in 2019. It is planning to craft a gold crown for the deity in the coming year. “As we have already spent huge money towards construction of the new Puja mandap, we decided to cut unnecessary expenditure and observe Durga Puja this year with a budget of Rs 10 lakh adhering to the tradition,” said Bidanasi Puja Committee president Bhagaban Chand.

