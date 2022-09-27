Home States Odisha

Bidanasi gets permanent Puja mandap at Chahata Square in Cuttack

The Bidanasi Puja Committee in Cuttack has now got its own permanent mandap and will be installing the idol of Goddess Durga this year.

Published: 27th September 2022 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2022 06:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  The Bidanasi Puja Committee in Cuttack has now got its own permanent mandap and will be installing the idol of Goddess Durga this year. The committee had been worshiping idols of Hara-Parvati till now, but simultaneously performing rituals of Goddess Durga at the old shrine of the Sahi deity for the last 45 years. 

The new Puja mandap has been constructed at Chahata Square with an expenditure of Rs 25 lakh. The committee which had kept rituals a low-key affair for the last two years due to Covid restrictions is gearing up for celebration of the festival at its new mandap in a grand way. 

While the idol of Goddess Durga will be worshiped at the new mandap at Chahata Square, a stone engraved idol of the Goddess will be consecrated at the old shrine for which a three-day yajna will be performed on September 28, 29 and 30.

The Puja committee had constructed a Chandi Medha by using two quintal of silver in 2019. It is planning to craft a gold crown for the deity in the coming year. “As we have already spent huge money towards construction of the new Puja mandap, we decided to cut unnecessary expenditure and observe Durga Puja this year with a budget of Rs 10 lakh adhering to the tradition,” said Bidanasi Puja Committee president Bhagaban Chand.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bidanasi Puja Committee
India Matters
Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. (Photo | Twitter, @fmnews_india)
HC restrains AAP, its leaders from levelling defamatory allegations against LG Saxena
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court live-streams constitution bench proceedings
Police on Tuesday launched operation against the Popular Front of India in various districts of the state. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Several PFI activists arrested in NIA round two raids across states
Congress party's Jaipur jeopardy: In this file image Rahul Gandhi waves to the crowd as Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot looks on during a rally. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan rebellion puts question mark on Gehlot's future

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp