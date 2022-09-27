Home States Odisha

Fake medicine: Two Bihar suppliers brought to Cuttack

The accused were arrested under various sections of IPC on September 23 and produced before JMFC, Gaya.

Published: 27th September 2022 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2022 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

antibiotics, medicines, pills

Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Commissionerate Police arrested two persons, accused of supplying spurious blood pressure medicines, from Bihar and brought them to Cuttack on transit remand on Sunday. The accused are Alok Kumar Mishra and Harish Kumar, both aged 40 of Shastri Nagar in Bihar’s Gaya district. 

Briefing media persons, DCP Pinak Mishra said, during interrogation, Rahul Kyal of VR Drug Agency and Sanjay Jalan of M/S Puja Enterprisers who were earlier arrested by Purighat police for distributing the spurious life saving medicines, had revealed they had purchasing the fake drugs from Sri Balaji Agencies in Patna and Balaji Drug Point in Gaya.  

Basing on the information, a special team of police along with Assistant Drug Controller Dharmadev Puhan and Drug Inspector Tushar Ranjan Panigrahi left for Gaya and Patna to carry out investigation.  During verification, it was ascertained that no such farm exists either in Gaya or Patna. However, it was found that Mishra and Kumar along with another person were operating the fake and spurious medicine business by preparing forged documents. 

“Though they had complete knowledge that the fake and spurious medicines were not manufactured by M/S Gelmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd, they sold the medicines in the market in order to fetch more profit. They had been supplying the fake blood medicines to VR Drug Agency and M/S Puja Enterprisers at a huge discount,” said the DCP.  

The accused were arrested under various sections of IPC on September 23 and produced before JMFC, Gaya. They were brought to Purighat police station on transit remand and will be produced before the court of JMFC, Cuttack Sadar on Monday. Further investigation is on to unearth the source where the fake medicines were manufactured, the DCP said. 

