Hanging bridge in Odisha's Rayagada district closed again

The hanging bridge over Nagavali river in Rayagada district was closed again on Sunday.

Published: 27th September 2022 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2022 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The hanging bridge over Nagavali river in Rayagada district was closed again on Sunday.
A week back, the administration had announced to close the mishap-prone bridge after two minors drowned in the river. However, the decision was revoked following protests by locals.

Recently, several social organisations urged the administration to close the bridge in the larger interest of people. Rayagada tehsildar Tapas Rout said the decision to close the bridge was taken at a meeting held on Saturday. The bridge has been sealed with iron grills installed at both ends. 

The 151-metre-long bridge connecting Chekaguda area of Rayagada town with Mariguda village, is suspended at a height of over 33 metre above Nagavali through cantilever technology. It was constructed in 2011 and opened for public in 2012. 
 

