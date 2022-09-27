Maiden test of Made-in-India Very Short Range Air Defence System successful

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to add more firepower to the armed forces, India on Tuesday conducted the maiden test of the Very Short Range Air Defence System (VSHORADS) from a ground based portable launcher off Odisha coast.

Defence sources said the twin tests of the Man Portable Air Defence System (MANPAD) were conducted from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) validating the technologies incorporated in the new missile.

Designed and developed indigenously by the Hyderabad-based Research Centre Imarat (RCI) in collaboration with DRDO's other laboratories and Indian Industry partners, the missile can destroy targets at a range of around 6 km.

VSHORADS missile incorporates many novel technologies including miniaturised Reaction Control System (RCS) and integrated avionics, which were successfully validated during the tests.

"The missile, meant for neutralising low altitude aerial threats at short ranges, is propelled by a dual thrust solid motor. The design of the missile including launcher has been highly optimised to ensure easy portability. Both the flight tests have completely met the mission objectives," said a defence official associated with the mission.

The missile has been designed for use against visible targets such as tactical aircraft, helicopters, unmanned aerial vehicle and cruise missile head-on or receding amidst natural clutter and countermeasures.

The VSHORADS, which is yet to get a formal name, weighs around 15 kg and is capable of effectively engaging aerial targets with low infrared signature. The fully digital and heat-seeking missile can meet the requirements of all three wings of the armed forces. It comes with a lightweight man-portable launcher and boasts a highly proven success rate.

"The missile is a new generation integrated system with high precision and unbeatable range that uses unjammable features to deceive the enemy. It operates on fire-and-forget principle and can be easily transported and operated from the ground, vehicle, building or ship by one soldier," the official added.

Secretary of Defence DR&D and DRDO Chairman Samir V Kamat congratulated the VSHORADS missile team for the excellent success.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh complimented and appreciated the efforts of DRDO and industry partners. He said that this new missile equipped with modern technologies will give further technological boost to the armed forces.

