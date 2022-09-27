Home States Odisha

Odisha: Body of former ward member found, murder suspected 

The body of former ward member of Majhipada village in Kandhamal district was found in a ditch near Saberi ghat on Sunday. 

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The body of former ward member of Majhipada village in Kandhamal district was found in a ditch near Saberi ghat on Sunday. The deceased was identified as Raimati Kanhar (56). As Raimati’s body bore injury marks, it is believed that she was murdered. 

Sources said Raimati was staying alone after the death of her husband Nauta Kanhar. She went missing on September 20. Unable to trace Raimati, her relatives lodged a complaint with the police. On Sunday evening, her body was found by some cattle herders in a 20 feet deep ditch near Saberi Ghat, around three km from Majhipada village.

A baton and a boulder were found near the body. On Monday, sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Phulbani S Malik and Phiringia IIC P Syamsundar Rao along with a scientific team visited the spot where Raimati’s body was found. 

Police said a case has been registered and investigation is underway. The exact cause of Raimati’s death can be ascertained after the postmortem report arrives. Locals suspect that Raimati might have been killed over past enmity.  Raimati was elected twice as ward member of Majhipada. Her husband was a samiti member.

