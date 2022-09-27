Home States Odisha

Odisha's Tourism department sanctions Rs 6.5 lakh for Raibani fort revamp

The Tourism department has sanctioned Rs 6.5 lakh for restoration of the 11th century Raibani fort in Balasore district. 

Published: 27th September 2022 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2022 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

Work underway at the Jagannath temple on Raibania fort premises | Express

By Express News Service

BALASORE:  The Tourism department has sanctioned Rs 6.5 lakh for restoration of the 11th century Raibani fort in Balasore district. 

Addressing mediapersons at Jaleswar on Monday, Tourism Minister Aswini Kumar Patra said the State government aims to make the fort one of the best tourist attractions of the district and if needed, more funds will be allocated for its restoration. 

The fort will be converted into a major destination of the district apart from Udaipur-Talasari beach, Bhusandeswar in Bhograi, Panchulingeswar in Nilagiri and Khirachora Gopinath in Remuna, he said.
The fort is situated around 3-4 km from the West Bengal border.

Once its restoration is complete, employment opportunities will be created in the area. Patra said the area near the fort will also be developed with construction of road and other infrastructure. As part of the restoration plan, parking lot, toilet, illumination, picnic space, signage and other facilities will be developed at the fort. 

Earlier, Rs 1.31 crore was sanctioned for restoration of the fort under National Rurban Mission. The 11th century fort has three gates with structural remains of Gada Chandi temple, observation towers and over 50 water bodies.

