Home States Odisha

OPCC chief Sarat to visit all districts of Odisha

Pattanayak said all senior leaders of the party of the area are being involved to make the Bharat Jodo Yatra a success.

Published: 27th September 2022 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2022 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

OPCC chief Sarat Pattanayak along with other leaders. (Photo| Express)

OPCC chief Sarat Pattanayak along with other leaders. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Ahead of the Bharat Jodo Yatra of the Congress to be launched from Bhubaneswar on October 31, the president of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Sarat Pattanayak will complete the first phase of his Jana Sampark Yatra at Rayagada on Tuesday. Pattanayak will touch all 30 districts during his month-long yatra. 

The yatra will not be, however, a padayatra like the Bharat Jodo Yatra. During the yatra, the OPCC president will attend meetings at the district-level and interact with the party leaders and workers to prepare them for the Bharat Jodo Yatra. “I have already covered six districts, including Sundargarh, Angul, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Deogarh districts and will visit Rayagada on September 27 during the first phase of the Yatra,” he said.

Pattanayak said all senior leaders of the party of the area are being involved to make the Bharat Jodo Yatra a success. He said the second phase will start in the first week of October from Kalahandi and Nuapada districts which were once stronghold of the Congress. “I will cover all the districts during the Jana Sampark Yatra where the Bharat Jodi Yatra cannot reach,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Congress is also going to hold a preparatory meeting for the Bharat Jodo Yatra at Barunei on September 29. Party leaders and workers from Khurda and nearby districts have been asked to attend the meeting to discuss on how to make the yatra a success.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sarat Pattanayak OPCC Bharat Jodo Yatra Congress
India Matters
Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. (Photo | Twitter, @fmnews_india)
HC restrains AAP, its leaders from levelling defamatory allegations against LG Saxena
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court live-streams constitution bench proceedings
Police on Tuesday launched operation against the Popular Front of India in various districts of the state. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Several PFI activists arrested in NIA round two raids across states
Congress party's Jaipur jeopardy: In this file image Rahul Gandhi waves to the crowd as Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot looks on during a rally. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan rebellion puts question mark on Gehlot's future

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp