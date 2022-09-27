Weavers’ haat held at Odisha's Jajpur

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: A first-of-its-kind weekly weavers’ haat was organised at Balunkeswar Bazaar in Gopalpur village under Rasulpur block here on Sunday.

Around 200 weavers from Gopalpur showcased their handloom products at the haat where business of `10 lakh was conducted in just two hours. On the first day, weavers sold sarees, scarfs, bed sheets, shirts and dress materials to traders from across the State.

The haat will be held every Sunday at the bazaar which is located near NH-16. The market will open at 6 am and close by 9 am. Weavers, artisans and farmers can book a space at the haat for a token fee of `10 on first come, first serve basis.

The haat will be managed by a weavers’ collective and commissions on sales will not be paid to any organisation. The weavers will not have to share their profits with anyone else.

JAJPUR: A first-of-its-kind weekly weavers’ haat was organised at Balunkeswar Bazaar in Gopalpur village under Rasulpur block here on Sunday. Around 200 weavers from Gopalpur showcased their handloom products at the haat where business of `10 lakh was conducted in just two hours. On the first day, weavers sold sarees, scarfs, bed sheets, shirts and dress materials to traders from across the State. The haat will be held every Sunday at the bazaar which is located near NH-16. The market will open at 6 am and close by 9 am. Weavers, artisans and farmers can book a space at the haat for a token fee of `10 on first come, first serve basis. The haat will be managed by a weavers’ collective and commissions on sales will not be paid to any organisation. The weavers will not have to share their profits with anyone else.