Home States Odisha

Carcass of another jumbo calf recovered, second in two days in Odisha's Mayurbhanj

Recovery of carcasses of two elephant calves in Mayurbhanj’s Baripada territorial forest division in the last 24 hours has raised concern among wildlife experts.

Published: 28th September 2022 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2022 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

Carcass of the two-month-old elephant calf in Jafri forest | Express

By Express News Service

BARIPADA:  Recovery of carcasses of two elephant calves in Mayurbhanj’s Baripada territorial forest division in the last 24 hours has raised concern among wildlife experts. A day after carcass of a calf was found in Kaptipada range within Similipal National Park, another baby elephant was found dead in Jafri forest on Monday. 

Locals who had gone to collect sal leaves, spotted the calf’s carcass in Jafri forest, a few kilometres from Similipal. Divisional forest officer (DFO) of Baripada Santosh Kumar Joshi said he was informed about the recovery of the carcass at around 11.30 pm. Immediately, forest personnel from Bangiriposi range rushed to the spot.

The calf is around two-month-old. A herd of elephants from Similipal in Mayurbhanj district and another from Jharkhand are roaming in the forests of Bangiriposi and nearby ranges. It is suspected that the calf was trampled to death during a fight among the members of an elephant herd, the DFO said.

Veterinary teams from Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) and Bangiriposi performed autopsy following which the carcass was buried in presence of forest officials. The exact reason behind the calf’s death can be ascertained after the autopsy report arrives, Joshi added.

On Sunday, forest dwellers had found the carcass of a five-month-old elephant calf while collecting mushrooms in Nato forest. After visiting the spot and examining the carcass, forest officials suspected that the male calf was killed due to infighting among elephants.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Elephant carcass
India Matters
Ashok Gehlot. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan CM Gehlot to visit Delhi, meet Congress high command
Resort owned by Pulkit Arya was set on fire by the locals.(Photo |Twitter)
Ankita murder case: Demolition of resort may have destroyed crucial evidence, says U'khand ex-DGP
A member of Popular Front of India (PFI) arrested by Assam Police being produced before a court in Guwahati. (Photo | PTI)
Centre bans PFI and its associates for five years over terror links
BJP president JP Nadda (Photo | PTI)
BJP renews game plan for poll-bound states, ’24 election

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp