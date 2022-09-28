Home States Odisha

CBI nets four of chit fund case in Odisha

The accused of the private firm allegedly collected deposits from people across Odisha by promising them high returns under various schemes.

Published: 28th September 2022 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2022 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

Arrested

(Image used for representational purpose.)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested four persons including a former deputy registrar of companies, Kolkata and the founding director and the territory manager of a private company in connection with a multi-hundred crore chit fund scam in Odisha.   

The accused of the private firm allegedly collected deposits from people across Odisha by promising them high returns under various schemes. They allegedly cheated the investors of around `565 crore.
During investigation, the CBI found that the then deputy registrar of companies, Kolkata had allegedly facilitated the private firm to collect the illegal deposits by misusing his official position.

An FIR in this connection was lodged with Baliapal police in Balasore in May 2014. The CBI took over the investigation after registering a case against the company and others in compliance with the order of the Supreme Court the same year. Two charge-sheets were filed, one in 2016 and another in 2021, before the Special CJM, CBI Cases, Bhubaneswar. 

All the accused will be produced in court. Sources said investigation is underway to unearth the larger conspiracy, money trail and role of regulatory authorities in the fraud.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CBI Chit fund case arrest
India Matters
Ashok Gehlot. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan CM Gehlot to visit Delhi, meet Congress high command
Resort owned by Pulkit Arya was set on fire by the locals.(Photo |Twitter)
Ankita murder case: Demolition of resort may have destroyed crucial evidence, says U'khand ex-DGP
A member of Popular Front of India (PFI) arrested by Assam Police being produced before a court in Guwahati. (Photo | PTI)
Centre bans PFI and its associates for five years over terror links
BJP president JP Nadda (Photo | PTI)
BJP renews game plan for poll-bound states, ’24 election

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp