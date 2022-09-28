CBI nets four of chit fund case in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested four persons including a former deputy registrar of companies, Kolkata and the founding director and the territory manager of a private company in connection with a multi-hundred crore chit fund scam in Odisha.

The accused of the private firm allegedly collected deposits from people across Odisha by promising them high returns under various schemes. They allegedly cheated the investors of around `565 crore.

During investigation, the CBI found that the then deputy registrar of companies, Kolkata had allegedly facilitated the private firm to collect the illegal deposits by misusing his official position.

An FIR in this connection was lodged with Baliapal police in Balasore in May 2014. The CBI took over the investigation after registering a case against the company and others in compliance with the order of the Supreme Court the same year. Two charge-sheets were filed, one in 2016 and another in 2021, before the Special CJM, CBI Cases, Bhubaneswar.

All the accused will be produced in court. Sources said investigation is underway to unearth the larger conspiracy, money trail and role of regulatory authorities in the fraud.

