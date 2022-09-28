Man handed 10-year jail term for assault on photographer in Odisha

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: District and Sessions Judge Anup Kumar Chandan on Tuesday sentenced a man to 10 years of imprisonment for chopping the palm of a photographer in 2014. A fine of `10,000 was also imposed on the convict, identified as Rajesh Parida of Mankdakhia village within Balikuda police limits. Failure to pay the fine will result in additional six months of jail term.

On January 26 2014, Parida had attacked photographer Biswa Prasad Mohanty, who owned a studio at Dasbatia village, near Balijori with a sharp weapon over past enmity. Mohanty’s right palm was severed in the attack.

After being discharged from the hospital, Mohanty lodged an FIR with police in connection with the attack. Later, police arrested Parida. During investigation, police found involvement of one Aparna Mohanty of Naharana village in the crime.

At the behest of Parida, the woman had reportedly requested the photographer to come to Balijori and click some pictures of her friends. When Mohanty arrived at the place, he was attacked by Parida. Police are yet to nab the woman as she is absconding.

