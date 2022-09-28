Home States Odisha

Odisha: Couple arrested for ‘stealing’ newborn in Cuttack

DCP Pinak Mishra said, one Tilottama Biswal of Bali Sahi in Puri had given birth to twins (female) at the Obstetrics and Gynaecology department of the hospital on September 22.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  Mangalabag police on Tuesday arrested a couple for allegedly stealing a newborn baby girl from the special newborn care unit (SNCU), a highly restricted area of SCB Medical College and Hospital. The accused are Bablu Behera (26) and his wife Sweety Rout (21) of Pratap Nagari Kaibartya Sahi within Cuttack Sadar police limits. 

DCP Pinak Mishra said, one Tilottama Biswal of Bali Sahi in Puri had given birth to twins (female) at the Obstetrics and Gynaecology department of the hospital on September 22. One of the twins was suffering from hepatitis-B following which the baby was shifted to the special newborn care unit (SNCU) on Monday. However, nursing officer Prachi Prava Das found the baby missing from her bed in the SNCU the same day at around 3.55 pm following which she brought the matter to the notice of Tilottama and senior officials of the Paediatrics department. 

When the footage of the CCTV installed at the SNCU was scanned, it was found that a lady had taken away the baby without the consent of her parents and the hospital authorities. On Tuesday, Sweety came to the SNCU along with Bablu and returned the baby. Sweety said had mistaken the baby girl with her newborn son.  

When the hospital authorities checked the records, they found Sweety was neither admitted to the hospital nor given birth to a baby boy. The discharge certificate produced by the accused to support her claims was also found to be fake following which an FIR was filed by assistant professor of Paediatrics department Dr Deepak Kumar Behera.  

Sweety had come to SNCU along with her mother-in-law and kidnapped the baby girl by showing fake discharge certificate and gate pass to the security personnel. She had left the hospital with her husband who was waiting outside the department. 

