Self-styled godman arrested for sexual assault of minor in Odisha

By Express News Service

UMERKOTE: A 28-year-old self-styled godman was on Monday arrested by Chhattisgarh police from Raighar for allegedly molesting a minor girl on the pretext of healing her.

The accused, identified as Buduram Andkari, is a resident of Jhotiapara village under Raighar block of the district. According to sources, Andkari used to claim that Lord Hanuman entered his body and people from neighbouring Chhattisgarh, blinded by faith, visited him for seeking treatment and blessings.

On September 19, a couple from Chhattisgarh had gone to Andkari for getting their minor daughter treated after which they left. However, a few days later Andkari went to their house and on the pretext of treating the girl again, allegedly locked her inside a room and sexually assaulted her.

When the girl informed the matter to her parents, they filed a complaint against him with Bisrampur police after which a team led by inspector Ravi Shankar reached Nabarangpur and nabbed the accused. He was booked under POCSO Act and later sent to jail after his bail plea was rejected.

