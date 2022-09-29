5T Secretary gifts book on Biju Patnaik to aspiring pilot

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: A Class X student of Duduka government high school in Sundargarh’s Hemgir block, Bhumika Pradhan is on cloud nine after receiving ‘The Adventures of The Daredevil Democrat’, a book depicting the life and works of legendary leader Biju Patnaik.

The comic book was sent to Bhumika by 5T Secretary VK Pandian after she expressed her desire to become a pilot. On September 24, Pandian interacted with students of different blocks of the district on virtual mode as part of the third phase high school transformation programme.

During the interaction, Pandian asked Bhumika about her aim in life to which she said her dream was to become a pilot. The 5T Secretary then asked her about any prominent pilot she knew. In reply, the girl spoke about Biju Patnaik. Impressed with her answer, Pandian promised to send her the book. “I am happy that he has gifted me a book on the life of Biju Patnaik. It will definitely inspire me to pursue my dream of becoming a pilot,” said a beaming Bhumika.

On Tuesday, Bhumika and her father Thipendra received the book from Sundargarh Collector Parag H Gavali at Sundargarh town. The father-daughter duo expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and the 5T Secretary for the touching gesture.

In Sundargarh district, 384 high schools have been taken for transformation. Of the total schools, 247 were dedicated by the Chief Minister in two phases after which they were given a complete facelift with facilities like smart classrooms, modern science laboratories, e-libraries, well-equipped sports infrastructure, toilets and clean drinking water.

ROURKELA: A Class X student of Duduka government high school in Sundargarh’s Hemgir block, Bhumika Pradhan is on cloud nine after receiving ‘The Adventures of The Daredevil Democrat’, a book depicting the life and works of legendary leader Biju Patnaik. The comic book was sent to Bhumika by 5T Secretary VK Pandian after she expressed her desire to become a pilot. On September 24, Pandian interacted with students of different blocks of the district on virtual mode as part of the third phase high school transformation programme. During the interaction, Pandian asked Bhumika about her aim in life to which she said her dream was to become a pilot. The 5T Secretary then asked her about any prominent pilot she knew. In reply, the girl spoke about Biju Patnaik. Impressed with her answer, Pandian promised to send her the book. “I am happy that he has gifted me a book on the life of Biju Patnaik. It will definitely inspire me to pursue my dream of becoming a pilot,” said a beaming Bhumika. On Tuesday, Bhumika and her father Thipendra received the book from Sundargarh Collector Parag H Gavali at Sundargarh town. The father-daughter duo expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and the 5T Secretary for the touching gesture. In Sundargarh district, 384 high schools have been taken for transformation. Of the total schools, 247 were dedicated by the Chief Minister in two phases after which they were given a complete facelift with facilities like smart classrooms, modern science laboratories, e-libraries, well-equipped sports infrastructure, toilets and clean drinking water.