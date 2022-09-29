Home States Odisha

5T Secretary gifts book on Biju Patnaik to aspiring pilot

The comic book was sent to Bhumika by 5T Secretary VK Pandian after she expressed her desire to become a pilot.

Published: 29th September 2022 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2022 05:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ROURKELA:  A Class X student of Duduka government high school in Sundargarh’s Hemgir block, Bhumika Pradhan is on cloud nine after receiving  ‘The Adventures of The Daredevil Democrat’, a book depicting the life and works of legendary leader Biju Patnaik.

The comic book was sent to Bhumika by 5T Secretary VK Pandian after she expressed her desire to become a pilot. On September 24, Pandian interacted with students of different blocks of the district on virtual mode as part of the third phase high school transformation programme.

During the interaction, Pandian asked Bhumika about her aim in life to which she said her dream was to become a pilot. The 5T Secretary then asked her about any prominent pilot she knew. In reply, the girl spoke about Biju Patnaik. Impressed with her answer, Pandian promised to send her the book. “I am happy that he has gifted me a book on the life of Biju Patnaik. It will definitely inspire me to pursue my dream of becoming a pilot,” said a beaming Bhumika. 

On Tuesday, Bhumika and her father Thipendra received the book from Sundargarh Collector Parag H Gavali at Sundargarh town. The father-daughter duo expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and the 5T Secretary for the touching gesture. 

In Sundargarh district, 384 high schools have been taken for transformation. Of the total schools, 247 were dedicated by the Chief Minister in two phases after which they were given a complete facelift with facilities like smart classrooms, modern science laboratories, e-libraries, well-equipped sports infrastructure, toilets and clean drinking water.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
The Adventures of The Daredevil Democrat Biju Patnaik
India Matters
Congress leader Mukul Wasnik leaves after meeting Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gahlot at the Jodhpur House, in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Hectic discussions on to resolve crisis ahead of Cong president poll
National commission for women
NCW seeks explanation from IAS officer over remark to student on sanitary napkins
For representational purposes. (Express Illustration)
All women entitled to safe, legal abortion, says Supreme Court
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin
DMK govt denies permission for RSS, VCK rallies on October 2

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp