Cuttack’s tryst with man-elephant conflict leaves two dead

Arabinda Panda By

Express News Service

CUTTACK: Cuttack woke up to the tragedy of man-animal conflict after a herd of elephants entered the city where it trampled to death two elderly persons, including a woman, during wee hours of Wednesday.

Taunted and chased by locals, one of the elephants roamed through Jagatpur area, damaging cars and houses, leaving the area panic-struck. A calf, another member from the herd, lost its way and wandered around the area before emerging in Birupa river bank. A third elephant, believed to be from the same group, drowned in Mahanadi river and its carcass was detected near one of the gates of Jobra barrage.

The elephant that drowned in

Mahandi river on Wednesday | Express

The two persons who lost lives in the incident were identified as Kamala Nayak (55) of Bhairpur and Anand Chandra Behera (80) of Chudangapur in Choudwar. Kamala was plucking flowers at Munda Sahi near Jagatpur Old Industrial Estate when she encountered the elephant which lifted her with its trunk and threw on the ground. The elephant then made a dash from Jagatpur’s Nima Sahi towards Khaira Bridge on Cuttack-Chandbali State Highway and damaged several vehicles in and around Jagatpur locality.

Four persons including an autorickshaw driver suffered serious injuries in the melee and were admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. The Forest department officials tried to bring the situation under control but its efforts confronted stumbling blocks as local administration failed to control the crowd which kept teasing the elephants that had dispersed in different directions.

Man-elephant conflict leaves 2 dead

Even as the Cuttack City Forest Division was grappling with the situation, the carcass of the adult female elephant was found clinging to gate No 14 at Jobra Barrage. The elephant is suspected to have been washed away while crossing the river. As per reports, a herd comprising two adult females and a calf had strayed into Cuttack city from Athagarh forest division at about 2 am on Tuesday night.

Cuttack City Division DFO Ajit Kumar Satpathy said the herd was moving towards Athagarh forest division by crossing the river when one adult elephant got stuck in the barrage and died. By evening, the adult elephant - being continuously tracked - was tranquilised and chained at Imam Nagar near Jagatpur, while the calf which was taking rest on a sandbar in Biruapa river near Nimpur started moving towards Choudwar. Satapathy said, a team of forest officials have kept a close watch on its movement.

Around 100 forest staffs were deployed to keep a close watch on the movement of the adult elephant and calf. The forest officials had altered locals to remain indoors to avoid any untoward incident till the elephant moves away from the localities. Satpathy said steps would be taken for translocation of the chained adult female elephant on Thursday.

CUTTACK: Cuttack woke up to the tragedy of man-animal conflict after a herd of elephants entered the city where it trampled to death two elderly persons, including a woman, during wee hours of Wednesday. Taunted and chased by locals, one of the elephants roamed through Jagatpur area, damaging cars and houses, leaving the area panic-struck. A calf, another member from the herd, lost its way and wandered around the area before emerging in Birupa river bank. A third elephant, believed to be from the same group, drowned in Mahanadi river and its carcass was detected near one of the gates of Jobra barrage. The elephant that drowned in Mahandi river on Wednesday | ExpressThe two persons who lost lives in the incident were identified as Kamala Nayak (55) of Bhairpur and Anand Chandra Behera (80) of Chudangapur in Choudwar. Kamala was plucking flowers at Munda Sahi near Jagatpur Old Industrial Estate when she encountered the elephant which lifted her with its trunk and threw on the ground. The elephant then made a dash from Jagatpur’s Nima Sahi towards Khaira Bridge on Cuttack-Chandbali State Highway and damaged several vehicles in and around Jagatpur locality. Four persons including an autorickshaw driver suffered serious injuries in the melee and were admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. The Forest department officials tried to bring the situation under control but its efforts confronted stumbling blocks as local administration failed to control the crowd which kept teasing the elephants that had dispersed in different directions. Man-elephant conflict leaves 2 dead Even as the Cuttack City Forest Division was grappling with the situation, the carcass of the adult female elephant was found clinging to gate No 14 at Jobra Barrage. The elephant is suspected to have been washed away while crossing the river. As per reports, a herd comprising two adult females and a calf had strayed into Cuttack city from Athagarh forest division at about 2 am on Tuesday night. Cuttack City Division DFO Ajit Kumar Satpathy said the herd was moving towards Athagarh forest division by crossing the river when one adult elephant got stuck in the barrage and died. By evening, the adult elephant - being continuously tracked - was tranquilised and chained at Imam Nagar near Jagatpur, while the calf which was taking rest on a sandbar in Biruapa river near Nimpur started moving towards Choudwar. Satapathy said, a team of forest officials have kept a close watch on its movement. Around 100 forest staffs were deployed to keep a close watch on the movement of the adult elephant and calf. The forest officials had altered locals to remain indoors to avoid any untoward incident till the elephant moves away from the localities. Satpathy said steps would be taken for translocation of the chained adult female elephant on Thursday.