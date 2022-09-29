‘DMF fund used on Covid patients at private hospital’

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Members of Rourkela unit of Congress staged a demonstration in front of the Vigilance Division office here on Wednesday seeking an investigation into crores of rupees given to JP Hospital from the District Mineral Foundation (DMF) for treatment of Covid-19 patients.

Interim president of Rourkela district Congress committee (RDCC) Debabrata Bihari met additional SP of Vigilance Bimalendu Satpathy and lodged a complaint alleging that the hospital was given a staggering Rs 105 crore. “The hospital continues to receive undue favour from the State government and the district administration. The matter should be properly investigated,” he said.

Quoting Health and Family Welfare Minister Naba Kishore Das’ statement in the Assembly, the complaint said for treatment of each Covid patient, the State government paid Rs 1,24,672 and Rs 98,273 to Sum Hospital and KIMS respectively. On the other hand, the JP Hospital was paid Rs 5,18,969 for each patient from the Sundargarh DMF fund. Apart from the private hospital, some district officials and BJD leaders hugely benefitted from the massive corruption, it claimed.

Demanding a detailed investigation into the matter and recovery of the excess amount, former RDCC president Biren Senapati said during the second wave of the pandemic, the hospital was asked to keep its ICU beds ready and for this it was paid heavily. “This too should be investigated,” he said.

