Odisha: Five arrested for stealing truck, killing driver

Abhyachandpur police on Tuesday arrested five persons for stealing a truck and allegedly killing its driver.

By Express News Service

PARADIP:  Abhyachandpur police on Tuesday arrested five persons for stealing a truck and allegedly killing its driver. The accused were identified as truck driver Hukum Singh of Bareilly and helper Harpal Singh of Belasandha in Uttar Pradesh, Amzad Khan and Jogeswar Barik of Jugpura at Baisinga in Mayurbhanj and Sk Bilauddin of Tulasichoura in Baripada town. 

On August 22, Hukum and Harpal had killed driver Saheb Alam of Gujarat at Paradip before stealing his truck. Amzad, Jogeswar and Bilauddin had helped them to conceal the stolen truck in a forest. 

Police said the accused and the victim had come to Paradip for loading goods on their trucks at the IOCL refinery. Saheb consumed alcohol with the accused and after he became unconscious, Hukum and Harpal put him in his truck and threw him in Mahanadi river at Bhutmundai bridge. Later, the accused duo fled with Saheb’s truck. The next day, they visited Amzad’s hotel and concealed the truck in a forest near Deuli Dam with the help of Jogeswar and Bilauddin. 

After one Chinmaya Ranjan Pany filed an FIR regarding the missing truck and its driver, police started investigation.   During search, police found the stolen truck and handed over the vehicle to its owner after verification. After scanning the footage of the CCTV installed near the hotel, police got vital clues on the case. Abhyachandpur IIC Jibananda Jena said Saheb’s body is yet to be recovered. Further investigation is underway.

